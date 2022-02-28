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The Stew Peters Show 02. 28. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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250 views • February 28, 2022
World on Brink of Nuclear War Over Ukraine, Perverting God's Creation, AFPAC Aftermath

Monday on the Stew Peters Show, former Trump Pentagon official Kash Patel joins the show to address the growing nuclear standoff with Russia over Ukraine. Will our elites drive the world to the brink of a new World War?
Dr. Jane Ruby shares shocking proof that the bioweapon vaccine changes human DNA, and in under 6 hours! Lori Simpon's husband, John, is being held hostage in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care in Fairfax, Virginia. The monsters are not allowing her to see her husband as he continues to resist the deadly protocols from doctors who have become executioners.
Eyad Abu-Hamda MD
703-208-2273

Jorge N. Armenta Corona, MD
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care
703-391-3600

Arkansas Congressional candidate Neil Kumar joined Stew to discuss the infiltration of the America First movement, fraudulent RINOs, and those subservient to Kevin McCarthy. Stew also addresses the AFPAC controversy.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy