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The Stew Peters Show 02. 28. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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250 views • February 28, 2022
World on Brink of Nuclear War Over Ukraine, Perverting God's Creation, AFPAC Aftermath
Monday on the Stew Peters Show, former Trump Pentagon official Kash Patel joins the show to address the growing nuclear standoff with Russia over Ukraine. Will our elites drive the world to the brink of a new World War?
Dr. Jane Ruby shares shocking proof that the bioweapon vaccine changes human DNA, and in under 6 hours! Lori Simpon's husband, John, is being held hostage in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care in Fairfax, Virginia. The monsters are not allowing her to see her husband as he continues to resist the deadly protocols from doctors who have become executioners.
Eyad Abu-Hamda MD
703-208-2273
Jorge N. Armenta Corona, MD
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care
703-391-3600
Arkansas Congressional candidate Neil Kumar joined Stew to discuss the infiltration of the America First movement, fraudulent RINOs, and those subservient to Kevin McCarthy. Stew also addresses the AFPAC controversy.
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Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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Monday on the Stew Peters Show, former Trump Pentagon official Kash Patel joins the show to address the growing nuclear standoff with Russia over Ukraine. Will our elites drive the world to the brink of a new World War?
Dr. Jane Ruby shares shocking proof that the bioweapon vaccine changes human DNA, and in under 6 hours! Lori Simpon's husband, John, is being held hostage in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care in Fairfax, Virginia. The monsters are not allowing her to see her husband as he continues to resist the deadly protocols from doctors who have become executioners.
Eyad Abu-Hamda MD
703-208-2273
Jorge N. Armenta Corona, MD
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Critical Care
703-391-3600
Arkansas Congressional candidate Neil Kumar joined Stew to discuss the infiltration of the America First movement, fraudulent RINOs, and those subservient to Kevin McCarthy. Stew also addresses the AFPAC controversy.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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