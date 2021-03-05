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Record unemployment for healthcare workers
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120 views • March 05, 2021
Pamela Popper, March 4, 2021
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https://www.youtube.com/user/drpamsnewschannel/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Px6ITf8jL8
Subscribe to Dr. Pam’s weekly newsletter and video clips here! https://wellnessforumhealth.com/news/
Give us a call at 614-841-7700.
You can find Pam on BitChute under the channel WellnessForumHealth and Parler under @WellnessForumHealth
Check out our websites at https://wellnessforumhealth.com and https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/drpamsnewschannel/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Px6ITf8jL8
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