Tucker Carlson: We were attacked for asking questions about this
Published Yesterday

(Feb 8, 2023) The Grayzone's Aaron Mate joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines. The Biden administration has denied US involvement in the face of new reporting by Seymour Hersh.


Seymour Hersh article: “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline":
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOqcwRTuf1Q


Aaron Mate and The Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/

liesamericasabotagerussiafox newstucker carlsonwarjoe bidenputinukraineeuropenatonatural gaspipelineseymour hershaaron matevictoria nulandnord streamantony blinkenjow biden

