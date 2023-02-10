Tucker Carlson: We were attacked for asking questions about this

(Feb 8, 2023) The Grayzone's Aaron Mate joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines. The Biden administration has denied US involvement in the face of new reporting by Seymour Hersh.
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOqcwRTuf1Q
Aaron Mate and The Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.