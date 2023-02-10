Tucker Carlson: We were attacked for asking questions about this

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Feb 8, 2023) The Grayzone's Aaron Mate joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines. The Biden administration has denied US involvement in the face of new reporting by Seymour Hersh.
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOqcwRTuf1Q
Aaron Mate and The Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/