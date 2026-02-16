Shadowcaster (1993, PC)

Shadowcaster is an action-RPG developed by Raven Software and published by Origin Systems. It was also released for NEC PC-98.



The story revolves around a young man called Kirt who always thought he was just an ordinary human. One day, however, his grandfather tells him that they both are both from another world, and that they are descendants of an ancient race of shapeshifters. Kirt's parents died in a war between the shapeshiftersamd followers of the outcast god Malkor - former renegade shapeshifters who got corrupted by his promises of power. Now, Malkor's minions are after Kirt, and he must recall the techniques of his race to defeat evil.



The game uses a first-person view and an engine and system somewhere between Ultima Underworld and Wolfenstein 3D. You can turn around, move forward and backwards, and strafe. You have a cursor to manipulate or pick objects, as well as for aiming during battle. You can place weapons or other items in your hands to use them or attack with them. You have a power meter which is drained when you change your form or use special abilities of different forms. When you're in your human form, the power, as well as your health, will slowly recover over time. Over the course of the game, you'll learn different you can turn into. Each one has has its own inventory, experiences points, health bar, abilities and weakness. In some forms you can jump, in others fly or dive. Gaining experience and levels will increase power bar and health bar.

