US Halts Funding for mRNA Vaccine Projects | The Future of Vaccine Science in 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
1
85 views • 2 days ago

US Halts Funding for mRNA Vaccine Projects | The Future of Vaccine Science in 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

In August 2025, the U.S. government announced it will cancel funding for 22 mRNA vaccine development projects, affecting research into vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and more. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cites concerns over effectiveness for respiratory illnesses, shifting support to alternative vaccine technologies instead. The move, impacting nearly $500 million in contracts, has led to widespread scientific outcry about the risks for future pandemic readiness. Learn what this policy change means for the future of vaccines and health security.

#MRNAVaccines #VaccineNews #ScienceUpdate #HealthPolicy #USHealthcare #RobertFKennedyJr #PandemicPreparedness #Covid19 #VaccineResearch #ScienceDebate

robert f kennedy jrscience newsmodernamedical researchpfizercovid19 vaccinepandemic responsemrna vaccinesmrna technologyvaccine developervaccine funding 2025hhs mrna cancellationvaccine projectsus health policywholevirus vaccines
