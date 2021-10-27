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Vaccine Mandate Is Unlawful - New Zealand High Court Rules
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81 views • October 27, 2021
“It’s amazing to show that people care about freedom of speech,” said lawyer Sue Gray. The High Court needed to have a second court available for the general public to watch via the video link. Before the hearing began, court security forces warned that they were there to witness, monitor, and not engage. Once the rules have been set, the applicant’s lawyer states that the provisional consent given by the Minister of Health will only limit the use of the vaccine for a limited number of patients, not for the entire population. Insisted. “This particular drug-the vaccine has been approved for people over the age of 16 and is not legally given,” lawyer Warren Pike told the court. However, the crown says he followed the correct process to give tentative consent. “Respondents say this is not a limitation, but part of the minister’s assessment exercise,” said Crown lawyer Jessica Gorman. Respondents are a long list of ministers and health officials, including Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. COVID-19 Minister for Response Chris Hipkins is also a respondent and supports the government’s actions. “We didn’t use the emergency approval process,” he told reporters Wednesday. “I am absolutely confident in the process we followed. “I’m absolutely sure this is a safe vaccine.” COVID-19: New Zealand Pfizer Vaccine Approval Challenged in High Court https://therealnews.nz/2021/06/05/lawyer-sue-grey-to-nz-government-failure-to-cease-covid-vaccination-programme-may-constitute-homicide/ https://www.outdoorsparty.co.nz/lawyer-sue-grey-to-nz-government-failure-to-cease-covid-vaccination-programme-may-constitute-homicide/
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