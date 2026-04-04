Autistic Being Heard & the Regenerative Healing ~ The Silenced are Striking Back ~

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In today's discussion we will be talking on autism communication rights and the struggle with ADA and the speller's community being able to keep their rights to use spelling as the means of communication. We will also talk on the continued war against Iran and the possible problem of food shortage due to fertilizer not being able to go through the straits of Hormuz. We will also be talking about stem cells and regenerative healing. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 470: A FOOD CRISIS, AUTISM COMMUNICATION RIGHTS, AND STEM CELL SECRETS.
References:
- e470: THE HIGHWIRE: A FOOD CRISIS, AUTISM COMMUNICATION RIGHTS, AND STEM CELL SECRETS
https://rumble.com/v77yz7s-episode-470-a-food-crisis-autism-communication-rights-and-stem-cell-secrets.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c