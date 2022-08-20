ROBBIE RANTS ABOUT ABORTION | CT Radio Ep. 146

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Originally Premiered Jul 6, 2022 on YouTube with 1.8K views.
Robbie Davidson rants about abortion. Celebrate Truth Radio Ep. 146
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Video Credit
Abort Abortion: 23 Scriptures that Oppose Abortion by Mark Driscoll
https://youtu.be/qxw6rM0_Gys
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
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#abortion #prolife #roevwade
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