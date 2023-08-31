Don't Be Deceived

December 6th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle continues going through the book of 2 Peter. False teachers and false prophets will drive many people away from the true Christ, be aware and vigilant!
"For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many." Matthew 24:5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.