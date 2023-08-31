Create New Account
Don't Be Deceived
Fire & Grace Church
December 6th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle continues going through the book of 2 Peter. False teachers and false prophets will drive many people away from the true Christ, be aware and vigilant!

"For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many." Matthew 24:5

deceptionchristianitywolvesdean odle

