🔥Precise strike from the Tornado-S MLRS on the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelter in Volchansk
#Бесстрашные
The Northern rocket artillery continues to destroy the positions of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, helping the Warriors of the North advance on the left bank of the Volchya River.
Northern Wind