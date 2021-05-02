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Werribee Zoo Safari
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10 views • May 02, 2021
We went to Werribee Zoo again (near Melbourne, in Australia) and took another ride on one of the articulated safari buses. This was the only way to see most of the animals of the plain. Excuse the camera shake; there were bumps along the way. We saw the White Rhinos standing and eating this time which was good. Last time they were all sleeping.
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