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Does Wealth Buy a Healthier You? | FurtherMore with the Sherwoods Ep. 64
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
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Dr. Mark & Dr. Michele Sherwood answer the hard question of how to be healthy on a budget and do the wealthy have an advantage in the end. Plus how BMI results can be misleading.


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The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.

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