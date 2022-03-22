【Ukraine Rescue】NFSC & ROLF Volunteer Wengeqixiong Said the Ukrainian People Showed That Ukraine Is a Nation With Dignity That Deserves Respect

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/16/2022 NFSC & ROLF volunteer Wengeqixiong said the Ukrainian people showed that Ukraine is a nation with dignity that deserves respect. They are not like us. The 1.4 billion Chinese people are living like dogs and pigs under the brainwashing system of the Chinese Communist Party