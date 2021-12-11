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Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 10
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
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53 views • December 11, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 10
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-10-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark

9:25 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played

9:50 AM - Opening Prayer - Jeff Richfield

9:55 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Julia Flynn

10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Pastor Greg Locke

10:15 AM - 10:30 - General Flynn

10:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Melissa Tate

10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Cordie Williams

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Dr. Richard Bartlett

11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Lori Gregory

11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Andy Wakefeld

11:45 AM - 12:00 PM - Steve Strang

12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Mel K

12:15 PM to 12:30 PM - Del BigTree

12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Sam Sorbo

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Christie Hutcherson

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM - Doctor Dave Martin

1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Senator Bob Hall

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Doctor Bryan Ardis

2:00 PM to 2:15 PM - Doctor Peter McCullough

2:15 PM to 2:30 PM - Christiane Northrup

2:30 PM to 2:45 PM - Seth Keshel

2:45 PM to 3:00 PM - Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan

3:00 PM to 3:15 PM - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller

3:15 PM to 3:30 PM - April Moss

3:30 PM to 4:00 PM - Panel / Question and Answer Session: Election Fraud, Medical Fraud & “The Great Reset” Question and Answer Session with
- General Michael Flynn
- Doctor Peter McCullough
- Doctor Richard Bartlett
- Election Fraud Expert - Seth Keshel
- Senator Wendy Rogers
- Representative - Mark Finchem

4:00 PM to 4:30 PM - Sean Feucht

4:30 PM to 4:45 PM - Pastor Greg Locke

4:45 PM to 5:00 PM - Pastor Aaron Lewis

4:45 PM to 5:15 PM - Mike Lindell

5:15 PM to 5:30 PM - Bianca Gracias

5:30 PM - 5:45 PM - Pastor Mark Burns
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
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