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Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 10
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53 views • December 11, 2021
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx
10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 10
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-10-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
9:25 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
9:50 AM - Opening Prayer - Jeff Richfield
9:55 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Julia Flynn
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Pastor Greg Locke
10:15 AM - 10:30 - General Flynn
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Melissa Tate
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Cordie Williams
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Dr. Richard Bartlett
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Lori Gregory
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Andy Wakefeld
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM - Steve Strang
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Mel K
12:15 PM to 12:30 PM - Del BigTree
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Sam Sorbo
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Christie Hutcherson
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM - Doctor Dave Martin
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Senator Bob Hall
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Doctor Bryan Ardis
2:00 PM to 2:15 PM - Doctor Peter McCullough
2:15 PM to 2:30 PM - Christiane Northrup
2:30 PM to 2:45 PM - Seth Keshel
2:45 PM to 3:00 PM - Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan
3:00 PM to 3:15 PM - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
3:15 PM to 3:30 PM - April Moss
3:30 PM to 4:00 PM - Panel / Question and Answer Session: Election Fraud, Medical Fraud & “The Great Reset” Question and Answer Session with
- General Michael Flynn
- Doctor Peter McCullough
- Doctor Richard Bartlett
- Election Fraud Expert - Seth Keshel
- Senator Wendy Rogers
- Representative - Mark Finchem
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM - Sean Feucht
4:30 PM to 4:45 PM - Pastor Greg Locke
4:45 PM to 5:00 PM - Pastor Aaron Lewis
4:45 PM to 5:15 PM - Mike Lindell
5:15 PM to 5:30 PM - Bianca Gracias
5:30 PM - 5:45 PM - Pastor Mark Burns
10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 10
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-10-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
9:25 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
9:50 AM - Opening Prayer - Jeff Richfield
9:55 AM - Singing of the National Anthem by Julia Flynn
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Pastor Greg Locke
10:15 AM - 10:30 - General Flynn
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Melissa Tate
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Cordie Williams
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Dr. Richard Bartlett
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Lori Gregory
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Andy Wakefeld
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM - Steve Strang
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - Mel K
12:15 PM to 12:30 PM - Del BigTree
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Sam Sorbo
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM - Christie Hutcherson
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM - Doctor Dave Martin
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Senator Bob Hall
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Doctor Bryan Ardis
2:00 PM to 2:15 PM - Doctor Peter McCullough
2:15 PM to 2:30 PM - Christiane Northrup
2:30 PM to 2:45 PM - Seth Keshel
2:45 PM to 3:00 PM - Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan
3:00 PM to 3:15 PM - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
3:15 PM to 3:30 PM - April Moss
3:30 PM to 4:00 PM - Panel / Question and Answer Session: Election Fraud, Medical Fraud & “The Great Reset” Question and Answer Session with
- General Michael Flynn
- Doctor Peter McCullough
- Doctor Richard Bartlett
- Election Fraud Expert - Seth Keshel
- Senator Wendy Rogers
- Representative - Mark Finchem
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM - Sean Feucht
4:30 PM to 4:45 PM - Pastor Greg Locke
4:45 PM to 5:00 PM - Pastor Aaron Lewis
4:45 PM to 5:15 PM - Mike Lindell
5:15 PM to 5:30 PM - Bianca Gracias
5:30 PM - 5:45 PM - Pastor Mark Burns
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