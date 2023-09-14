Create New Account
President Trump Responds To Hunter Biden Indictment
Trump: “He had a plea deal that was the deal of the century… I’m not happy about it, it’s a very sad thing… it’s a slippery slope and very dangerous for our country.”

Keywords
hunter bidenindictmentcongressional investigationbiden crime family

