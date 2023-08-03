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CHP Talks: Lex Acker—4,762 Nurses Missing Due to B.C. Public Health Orders
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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112 views • August 03, 2023

August 3, 2023: My guest this week is Lex Acker, a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has done a deep dive into Financial Reports of the BC Nurses Union (BCNU), and the failure of the union to protect its members from the vaccine mandates imposed by BC Public Health Officer Bonnie Henry and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix. BC’s failing healthcare system, severe shortage of nurses and soaring costs are the direct result of the mandates. We discuss Lex’s substack article https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/at-least-4762-97-missing-nurses-because and the implications of the BC government’s financial contributions to the BCNU.

Read Lex’s in-depth financial analysis here: https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/at-least-4762-97-missing-nurses-because

Contact Lex for more info here: [email protected]

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Keywords
vaccinemandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorunionauditnursesbonnie henrychpcanadaadrian dixchp talksbcpolilex ackerbcnubcgovtbc governmentnursing shortageaudited statements
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy