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Trudeau Hunts Arrests Freedom Convoy Protest Leaders, Canada's Major Banks Offline - Checkpoints, FBI Launches Virtual Asset Unit, Hong Kong's 5th Covid Wave, Black Star-Mystery Questions: 02.18.2022
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982 views • February 18, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Off to the Gulags!… Trudeau Hunts Down and Arrests Freedom Convoy Protest Organizer Chris Barber — UPDATE: 3 Protest Leaders Arrested
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/off-gulags-trudeau-arrests-freedom-convoy-trucker-protest-organizer-chris-barber-video/
Related: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bank-run-canadas-top-banks-mysteriously-go-offline
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FBI Launches New Virtual Asset Unit Focuses on Blockchain and Seizure of Virtual Assets Including Cryptocurrencies
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fbi-launches-new-virtual-asset-unit-focuses-blockchain-seizure-virtual-assets-including-cryptocurrencies/
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Hong Kong Mulls Mandatory COVID Testing To Combat
Fifth Wave: Report
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theepochtimes.com/hong-kong-mulls-mandatory-covid-testing-to-combat-fifth-wave-report_4286309.html
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Questions
Written by Eagle and Terral
February 18, 2022
Hi Eagle:
Thank you for writing.
On Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM Eagle wrote:
Hello sir,
I am learning a lot from you and the information you are providing is fascinating and lifesaving. I know you’re a busy man, but I was hoping you could provide some quick answers to some questions. Thank you for all you do. Blessings.
1. I am in Illinois. I know, not the best area being East of the Mississippi. What can we expect to experience with the Black Star? Major shaking? Tsunami?
The Black Star moves in near proximity to our planet wrestling magnetic polarity control from the Sun. The Earth is tipped backwards away from the Black Star due to the mismatched magnetic polarity, which is the force you see when putting magnets together the wrong way. Ocean waters crawl upon the land up the sides of the Rocky Mountains and Appalachian Mountains multiple times, which kills 90 percent of the global population.
--
Mystery Report Questions
Written by Ron and Terral
February 18, 2022
Hi Ron:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Feb 16, 2022, at 9:30 AM Ron wrote:
Thanks for returning the email. I have to say your mystery report is quite intriguing and educational so do we end up in the infinite realm with Jesus and Adam and God or do we stay in the heavens?
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Off to the Gulags!… Trudeau Hunts Down and Arrests Freedom Convoy Protest Organizer Chris Barber — UPDATE: 3 Protest Leaders Arrested
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/off-gulags-trudeau-arrests-freedom-convoy-trucker-protest-organizer-chris-barber-video/
Related: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bank-run-canadas-top-banks-mysteriously-go-offline
--
FBI Launches New Virtual Asset Unit Focuses on Blockchain and Seizure of Virtual Assets Including Cryptocurrencies
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fbi-launches-new-virtual-asset-unit-focuses-blockchain-seizure-virtual-assets-including-cryptocurrencies/
--
Hong Kong Mulls Mandatory COVID Testing To Combat
Fifth Wave: Report
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theepochtimes.com/hong-kong-mulls-mandatory-covid-testing-to-combat-fifth-wave-report_4286309.html
--
Questions
Written by Eagle and Terral
February 18, 2022
Hi Eagle:
Thank you for writing.
On Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM Eagle wrote:
Hello sir,
I am learning a lot from you and the information you are providing is fascinating and lifesaving. I know you’re a busy man, but I was hoping you could provide some quick answers to some questions. Thank you for all you do. Blessings.
1. I am in Illinois. I know, not the best area being East of the Mississippi. What can we expect to experience with the Black Star? Major shaking? Tsunami?
The Black Star moves in near proximity to our planet wrestling magnetic polarity control from the Sun. The Earth is tipped backwards away from the Black Star due to the mismatched magnetic polarity, which is the force you see when putting magnets together the wrong way. Ocean waters crawl upon the land up the sides of the Rocky Mountains and Appalachian Mountains multiple times, which kills 90 percent of the global population.
--
Mystery Report Questions
Written by Ron and Terral
February 18, 2022
Hi Ron:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Feb 16, 2022, at 9:30 AM Ron wrote:
Thanks for returning the email. I have to say your mystery report is quite intriguing and educational so do we end up in the infinite realm with Jesus and Adam and God or do we stay in the heavens?
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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