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Zambian Leader Dr. Mumba Refuses COVID Drugs in Country After it Is Marked "Not for Use in EU or USA
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40 views • March 04, 2021
Dr. Henry Kissinger, who wrote: "Depopulation should be the highest priority of U.S. foreign policy towards the Third World."
If they have control and can prosper from their own resources, it would make it all the harder to steal them
If they have control and can prosper from their own resources, it would make it all the harder to steal them
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