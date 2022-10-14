Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard I’m LEAVING the Democratic Party. Here’s why
33 views
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 11, 2022 Former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is making waves with her recent exit from the Democratic Party. Gabbard, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in a recent Twitter video that she can ‘no longer stomach’ America’s current direction thanks to ‘woke Democratic Party ideologues.’ Gabbard joins Glenn, explaining her decision further. She says today’s Democrat leaders do NOT believe in freedom or the ‘God-given rights that are enshrined in our Constitution.’ So, does that mean Gabbard won't vote for ANY Democrat this upcoming election season? Listen to find out…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQi4erd_4vk


Keywords
freedomcurrent eventspoliticsconstitutionwokedemocratic partyglenn becktulsi gabbardvotinggod-given rights2020 presidential nomination

logo

