"Bugging Out" Part I The Bret Lueder Show with Guest Survivalist Scott Hensler Episode #117

I was a guest on Bret Lueder show, “ Esoteric Guide.”

Link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nPLG3FcFcyro

Bret was recently on "Coast to Coast" for his UFO expertise.

Link: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/lueder-bret-59419/

In Part I of "Bugging Out" I get to talk to Survivalist and Exorcist Scott Hensler. Hensler began cutting his teeth with the understanding of electronics and hi-tech communications equipment at an early age. After a stint with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department where he created custom antenna's for better communications, he evolved into creating his own communications systems in order to communicate with others even during the worst disasters. We discuss Ham radio, CB and other frequency bands and methods of communications and the military control of these bands. He shows us around one of his bug out trailers, custom-made to be able to survive and communicate under harsh conditions. Hensler also details how to communicate with pirate methods. This information is crucial for anyone concerned about the direction in which our society is headed and how to prepare for possible widespread strife. www.scotthensler.com