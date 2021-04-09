© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLUE ORIGIN ROCKET'S SHEPARD CABIN
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • April 09, 2021
VIDEO CAMERA INSIDE THE BLUE ORIGIN SHEPARD CABIN WITH A MANNEQUIN. The CABIN APPEARS TO STOP WITH IMPACT, BUT DOESN'T. Looking at the time-codes, the 'impacts' are 1. MECO and 2. SEPARATION. The Jul. 18th 2018 launch reaches high enough to be actually interesting. Unfortunately no cabin video to be found so far.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.