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A Second Look At The United Nations [1964]
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78 views • May 24, 2021
This is a little old but there are some very interesting points made. Towards the end Mr G Edward Griffin mentioned we can do something about it . . . vote them out. Well I do believe that was tried in 2020 but the elitists or [cheatest's] took the election by fraudulent means. Take a listen and see what you think.
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