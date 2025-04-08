BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silverstein - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2025
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 3 weeks ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the post-hardcore band, Silverstein, while on the "25 Years of Noise Tour" with Thursday, Arm's Length, and Split Chain. Silverstein is currently supporting their newest album, Antibloom.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 11, 2025

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH SILVERSTEIN:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/silversteinmusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/silverstein

Twitter - https://twitter.com/silverstein


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:49 Front Lounge

11:21 Bathroom

12:15 Bunks

13:07 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
silversteindigital tour busbus invaderssilverstein digital tour bussilverstein bus invaderssilverstein tour bustour bus silversteinsilverstein interviewinterview silversteinsilverstein bandband silversteinsilverstein musicjosh bradfordpaul koehlershane toldbilly hamiltonpaul marc rousseausilverstein post-hardcoresilverstein emosilverstein screamosilverstein hard rocksilverstein unfdsilverstein rocksilverstein metalcore
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:49Front Lounge

11:21Bathroom

12:15Bunks

13:07Back Lounge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy