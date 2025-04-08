Silverstein - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the post-hardcore band, Silverstein, while on the "25 Years of Noise Tour" with Thursday, Arm's Length, and Split Chain. Silverstein is currently supporting their newest album, Antibloom.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 11, 2025
Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:00 Introduction
00:49 Front Lounge
11:21 Bathroom
12:15 Bunks
13:07 Back Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
