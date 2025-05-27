BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Golden Dome, wban-Biocybersecurity And Blockchain EH!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
209 followers
0
24 views • 16 hours ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSpbeJa4dBc


Jennifer Marie Crutchfield – Weightless (432Hz

.

https://ewh.ieee.org/cmte/pa/Status/IEEE.html


https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodi/801001p.pdf


https://www.bitchute.com/video/VrNrJ9XSg8D6


https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks


https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/perspectives/digital-patient-twin


https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1


https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597


https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24


https://www.aimspress.com/article/doi/10.3934/mbe.2023405?viewType=HTML


https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas


bio cyber interface

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/


what is the difference between decentralized and centralized in computer networking

https://medium.com/@juliomacr/centralized-vs-decentralized-vs-distributed-a-quick-overview-1f3bd17b8468


what is a hyperledger fabric network

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/13/5/5958


https://www.embs.org/featured-articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU


wban | omnet++ projects

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pvN9YhEoU4


Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT): A journey toward realizing a science fiction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tFmrhjVXFo


"Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piDqTbBwWRM


$21 Trillion Black Budget is Funding a Rogue Breakaway Civilization | Catherine Fitts

https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPracticeDojo:2


https://rumble.com/v5c1ydx-choose-your-own-way-ezio-auditores-words.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield


bioelectricity

When bioelectrical homeostasis in humans is disrupted, it can lead to various health problems, including diseases and disorders. The body's internal environment needs to be kept within certain limits, and if those limits are disrupted, it can cause cellular malfunction and lead to disease. This disruption can be caused by deficiencies or excesses of substances in the body

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/


magnetic human body communication

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
