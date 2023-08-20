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Would You Sell Your Soul to the Devil? Millions of People Doing It Now!
NJT Report
NJT Report
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597 views • August 20, 2023

Would You Sell Your Soul to the Devil? Millions of People Will Do It!00:00 INTRO
02:00 A Dystopian Technocratic Future Awaits You
03:32 Hackers Have Stolen Millions of Peoples Biometrics
05:06 Would You Sell Your Soul to the Devil
07:37 Move to This Country and NEVER Worry about Anything Ever Again!
10:19 Immigration and the Other Side of the Story

PRO TRAVEL SERVICES - Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? - http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html

Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/

Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries



Keywords
globalistsdemondevilbiometricsdystopian futuresmart city15-min citiescities if the futuretechnocratic future
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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