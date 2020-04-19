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No NWO? Better Think Again
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972 views • April 19, 2020
What will our children and grandchildren say about us in years to come? More important, what will our Creator say? This video compilation makes it clear that our government is renegade. Please visit the dedicated website www.hudok.info and examine what was done on behalf of all Americans and established in a permanent injunction arbitration award ordering the government's enforcement for remedy and relief for all Americans who so choose! Government representatives will act when a critical mass of the owners of the country demand it.
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