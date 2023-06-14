GUFON builds his chan subs 2500 views 80k+ stealing newsnation live exclusive @same time not FairUse

#illegal #rules #youtuber
Restreaming a Live event as it happens is ILLEGAL
but seems some get away with it
I dont understand why..
google profits from this.. so its in their own best
interest to get 30 percent of those superchats
this is not fair stealing a full show as it goes live
from the makers of that live content to build your channel
massively with subs and views in one day.
he got 6 months of views and subs he would normally
take to get in one day..
this should be a strike on his channel not CLAIM
as it sets bad example to other YTers that can just air live events on
their channels to make money and ongoing money from new subs
and watchers
newnation lost 80+ views on their content
