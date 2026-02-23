NWO: The climate agenda

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheHighwire and Sparemethelies





We’ve been told that climate change is the greatest threat to our planet, and that it’s our fault. But what’s really driving the rush to green energy? Jefferey Jaxen pulls back the curtain on the politics, the money, and the agenda behind it all.





The Highwire - Episode 457: The Climate Agenda. Share this documentary with your friends and family. The conversation is just getting started. And watch Part 2 at HighWire.Plus.





https://thehighwire.com/watch/





Climate change is a false gospel of the roman catholic church, which she is using to usher in her mark, hence, the mark of the Vatican beast of public weekly SUNday rest and worship.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]