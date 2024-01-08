FLASHBACK: Biden Mocks Russia in 1997 for Warning it Will Turn to China if NATO Expands – Jokes They Could “Align Themselves with Iran”
Posting what was found today:
Russia and Iran have completely abandoned SWIFT – Fars
The Russian Federation and Iran can carry out transactions directly, SWIFT is not needed - Central Bank of Iran
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.