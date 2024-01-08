Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK - Biden Mocks Russia in 1997 for Warning it Will Turn to China if NATO Expands - Jokes they Could “Align Themselves with Iran”
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
989 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

FLASHBACK: Biden Mocks Russia in 1997 for Warning it Will Turn to China if NATO Expands – Jokes They Could “Align Themselves with Iran”

Posting what was found today:

Russia and Iran have completely abandoned SWIFT – Fars

The Russian Federation and Iran can carry out transactions directly, SWIFT is not needed - Central Bank of Iran



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket