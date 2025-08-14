Jeff Evely: Veteran Explains His $28,000 Protest Against Nova Scotia Hiking Ban

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Broadcast: Interview with Afghanistan Veteran Jeff Evely who defiantly walked in the woods, to obtain a $28-thousand dollar ticket to protest a government ban on walking in the woods to combat forest fires. The full story and update with Jeff Evely.
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.
#jeff, #evely, #wildfires, #hiking, #woods, #ns, #overreach, #rebellion,