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Sikhs in Canada!
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64 views • October 31, 2019
Sikhs in Canada! Canadian Sikh population is rapidly increasing. Canadian NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, a Sikh, insists his party can push the government on its priorities through “public pressure” and arguing it is the only partner who can work with the Liberals on national programs that are also “progressive.” The Marxist NDP candidate for Canadian Prime Minister, to replace Trudeau, Singh is the first turban-wearing Sikh to sit as a provincial legislator in Ontario, as the Sikhs increase in power across Canada...
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