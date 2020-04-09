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Novel Chinese coronavirus COVID19 is a fake news false flag, cure with hydroxychloroquine and zinc
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74 views • April 09, 2020
The novel Chinese coronavirus COVID19 is a fake news false flag. The virus is easily treated with hydroxychloroquine and zinc. Those treated are symptom-free within 12 hours. LA doctor Anthony Cardillo speaks about his experience with 100% cure rate. Don’t let the fake news continue to spin you into fear over a flu that kills fewer than the common flu does every year. The fake news media is the real virus and must be eradicated as surely as the flu. Support NewsWars.com and independent free speech journalism.
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