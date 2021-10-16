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PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
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41 views • October 16, 2021
It is organized mas murder. The GENOCIDE of the human race. Source: HealthImpactNews - If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
Airlines beginning ban on vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
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BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
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Airlines beginning ban on vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
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