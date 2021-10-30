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ABC's First Wave Of Major Attacks Against Informed Consent And Anti-Vax #PredictiveProgramming
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388 views • October 30, 2021
ABC's First Wave Of Major Attacks Against Informed Consent And Anti-Vax #PredictiveProgramming
#MedicalTyranny #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #PsychologicalWarfare #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#MedicalTyranny #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #PsychologicalWarfare #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmamind controlvaccine injuriescrimes against humanitypredictive programminginformed consentmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaerspsychological warfareconditioningnano techcovidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codeluciferasedo not complypsychological controlgraphene oxiderockefeller lockstep 2010
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