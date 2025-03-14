EPISODE 415: MEASLES: INSIDE THE OUTBREAK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fight to Regenerate Asheville; Jefferey Jaxen delivers reports on the bird flu saga, plus, a deep dive into the link between obesity and immune function, and the latest on Dr. Dave Weldon’s nomination for CDC Chief; Dr. Richard Bartlett joins Del in-studio to share his firsthand experience treating children during the West Texas measles outbreak.
Guests: Keresey Pearl, Briana Pond, Dr. Richard Bartlett