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SafeCracker - Games That Are Coming To The Intellivision Amico
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1 view • July 22, 2020
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In this video I play Safecracker by Imagic with Sara’s help. The goal of this game is to break into various safes and steal important documents and items. The game is fun, but I found the controls to be frustrating, particularly with the way you are forced to drive your car using a combination of the disc and side buttons. As well, your car will blow up if it even touches the sidewalk! Nonetheless, with changes, this game could be great on the Amico.
In this video I play Safecracker by Imagic with Sara’s help. The goal of this game is to break into various safes and steal important documents and items. The game is fun, but I found the controls to be frustrating, particularly with the way you are forced to drive your car using a combination of the disc and side buttons. As well, your car will blow up if it even touches the sidewalk! Nonetheless, with changes, this game could be great on the Amico.
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