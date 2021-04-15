© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LAPD Assists with Administering Shots to Special Needs Women
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 15, 2021
This is a video that was shared April 12, 2021 of LAPD 'helping' special needs women get their covid shots.
What does this look like to you?
What does this look like to you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.