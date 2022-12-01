Create New Account
Audycja radiowa 01.12.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz
Delta musique
+++Ogłoszenie o bezpłatnym treningu wzroku+++Wiadomości z Brazylii+++

Na naszych playlistach wspieramy tylko mało znanych artystów i zespoły. Tylko w ten sposób możemy osiągnąć uczciwą konkurencję.




Nasze playlisty :


Wizje/Visionen 2Q22


https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476




Balcony Music TOP 50


https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475




WizjeVisionen 432Hz


https://open.spotify.com/playlist/11213aDZLFdhTdV5pVCGcL?si=e4b2f0ca9dbd45a5

polskiaudycja radiowasong promotionartist promotionfree musician promotion

