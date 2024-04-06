Create New Account
Anders Brunstad - Excess Deaths Due To 5G Vaxx Activation?
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from mariazeee

March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4j65hx-anders-brunstad-excess-deaths-due-to-5g-vaxx-activation.html

Researcher Anders Brunstad joins Maria Zeee to expose data that points to excess deaths being correlated to a combination of 5G and the COVID injections, rather than the injections alone. This is evidenced through official statistics worldwide that show people in rural areas who are highly injected are dying at a lower rate than those in cities.

Keywords
5gcovid vaccineexcess deathsanders brunstadvaxx activation

