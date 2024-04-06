MIRRORED from mariazeee
March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4j65hx-anders-brunstad-excess-deaths-due-to-5g-vaxx-activation.html
Researcher Anders Brunstad joins Maria Zeee to expose data that points to excess deaths being correlated to a combination of 5G and the COVID injections, rather than the injections alone. This is evidenced through official statistics worldwide that show people in rural areas who are highly injected are dying at a lower rate than those in cities.
