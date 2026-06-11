Iran’s IRGC says last night launched 12 ballistic missiles

Iran’s IRGC says it launched 12 ballistic missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, targeting “locations housing U.S. F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets,” as well as military facilities and command centers.



According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out in response to recent U.S. missile attacks on a recreational area, a production complex, areas around a garrison near Karaj and Nazarabad, and a local IRGC base in Pishva County.



The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed military installations and “a large number of fighter jets,” adding that its operations would continue as long as “the evils of the enemy continue.”

Adding more:

Jordan intercepted 20 "Iranian missiles" last night.



The only problem is that IRGC said they launched twelve.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Sources tell me Iranian ballistic missiles destroyed or damaged at least 3 F-16 at Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, last night.



This is however not confirmed by any visual data or official reports. Though the likelihood of this is high.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

💰THIS IS WHAT IS ALL ABOUT ON THE LONG RUN!!!! - Reuters report



The USA has for the first time become the world's largest oil exporter due to the wars in Ukraine and Iran, Reuters reports.



Thus, the United States have overturned the order that had prevailed for decades, in which Saudi Arabia and Russia dominated and the US depended on Middle Eastern oil.



After 2010, American oil and gas production from shale formations increased sharply, as a result of which the US first became the world's largest gas producer, and then oil producer.



The US war with Iran disrupted oil exports from Saudi Arabia, and Russian oil exports were affected by attacks from Ukrainian drones and sanctions.



For the third consecutive month, the USA is the world's largest exporter - 10.5 million barrels per day in May. From Russia - 7 million barrels, from Saudi Arabia - 5.9 million barrels.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics



