Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Libyan parliament calls for ambassadors of countries supporting Israel to leave
channel image
The Prisoner
8818 Subscribers
Shop now
174 views
Published Thursday

While the war on Palestine sees support in the West, the Libyan House of Representatives has called on the ambassadors of nations supporting Israel to pack up and leave.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
westgenocidelibyagaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket