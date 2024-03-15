Air Drops are hurting Palestinians. Activists don't understand the politics of the Gazan genocide.
Powerful response by Political Analyst, Dr Marwa Osman on the failed airdrop operations currently being executed by Israel and its lackeys.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.