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"there is none righteous" SMACKDOWN
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11 views • April 17, 2022
I read through every instance in the "Old Testament" that the word "Tzadik" is used in the Hebrew to refer to someone other than the Lord as being "righteous".
I also read through every instance in the New Testament that uses the same Greek word for "righteous" that Paul used when he said "there is none righteous"
Who do you believe? God or Paul?
https://christopherenoch.org
I also read through every instance in the New Testament that uses the same Greek word for "righteous" that Paul used when he said "there is none righteous"
Who do you believe? God or Paul?
https://christopherenoch.org
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