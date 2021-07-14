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Cyber Attacks Intensifying - Prepare for a Grid Down Situation - Cyber Polygon - Blackout - Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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274 views • July 14, 2021
Cyber Attacks Intensifying - Prepare for a Grid Down Situation | Cyber Polygon
Thanks for this video go to:
Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
As cyber attacks become more and more frequent, World Economic Forum is hosting the Cyber Polygon to "practice" on handling grid down attacks from "hackers" and foreign nations. In this video, I talk about how we can prepare for a power grid down situation.

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cyber attackpower gridoff the gridprepareblackoutcyber polygon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy