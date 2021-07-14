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Cyber Attacks Intensifying - Prepare for a Grid Down Situation - Cyber Polygon - Blackout - Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
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274 views • July 14, 2021
Cyber Attacks Intensifying - Prepare for a Grid Down Situation | Cyber Polygon
Thanks for this video go to:
Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
As cyber attacks become more and more frequent, World Economic Forum is hosting the Cyber Polygon to "practice" on handling grid down attacks from "hackers" and foreign nations. In this video, I talk about how we can prepare for a power grid down situation.
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and Instagram @bjornandreasbullhansen and my dogs @elvisandfeline
And on my other Youtube channels:
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Thanks for this video go to:
Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
As cyber attacks become more and more frequent, World Economic Forum is hosting the Cyber Polygon to "practice" on handling grid down attacks from "hackers" and foreign nations. In this video, I talk about how we can prepare for a power grid down situation.
Subscribe to my blog https://bull-hansen.com
- News about my novels
- Blogposts
- My videos can always be found on my website.
- Become a member of this channel and support my work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw
- Become my Patron at http://www.patreon.com/BullHansen
- Support me on Subscribestar at https://www.subscribestar.com/bjorn
- Paypal donation: http://www.paypal.me/BullHansen
- Donate Bitcoin: bc1qukx59w89zrquj2tjash2n0hdc4r5zf6a4qtuwc
- Donate Ethereum: 0xd6674E7C35994dBaC3DFbeA94bD70e514a3f1b27
- Donate Litecoin: LL3EKcjdTG7CSnL4a1tnYk83cEZWVYUPSh
- Silver donations can be sent to my PO Box (Go to Info on my channel page to find the postal address.)
- Buy merchandise (t-shirts, hoodies, mugs etc).:
teespring.com/stores/the-viking-bushc...
or https://shop.spreadshirt.com/the-viki...
- Use the affiliate links below if you are interested in purchasing some of the gear I use in my videos. I get a small commission of the sales.
Follow me on
Parler https://parler.com/profile/bjornandre...
and Instagram @bjornandreasbullhansen and my dogs @elvisandfeline
And on my other Youtube channels:
Bjorn Talks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CN...
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