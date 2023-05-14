Create New Account
On truth and tolerance
Tamquam Leo Rugiens
Published 17 hours ago

Chief T. Leo Rugiens discusses the relationship between civic authority, the authority of the Believer to challenge bad ideas and bad behavior, and the responsibility to love persons even when they are in error.
Keywords
holy spirittruthtolerancecivic authority

