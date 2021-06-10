Massie: 'Fire The CDC!' - Us: 'Then End It!'

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Rep. Thomas Massie has called for the entire CDC top leadership to be fired over its "constant stream of lies" during the past year of coronavirus. That's a great idea. But after that, we need to take a hard look at why we have a CDC at all. Do we need a highly-politicized, centralized entity making pronouncements they pretend are laws binding us to do as they say? Also today: good news on how to stop vaccine passports; free weed in Washington - but there's a catch; and the plexiglass profiteering scam.