Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 15-16, 2024





▪️ Russian troops again launched a series of combined attacks on enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. In Lviv, the hit occurred on the territory of a substation, which resulted in problems with power supply in the city.





▪️In turn, Ukrainian formations carried out massive shelling of Belgorod from the Czech RM-70 Vampire MLRS . Seven people died. 19 people were injured and widespread damage was reported throughout the city.





▪️In the neighboring Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Polevaya . A large fire broke out at the facility, which took more than ten hours to extinguish.





▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions. Near Seversk, assault detachments were able to somewhat expand the zone of control in the Vesely area.





▪️Events are developing most dynamically in the Avdeevsky direction , where Russian units are fighting fierce battles. In the north of the city, military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces advanced along Industrial Avenue and almost reached the territory of the coke plant .





▪️At the same time, Russian troops are consolidating themselves in a forest plantation towards the village of Lastochkino . Not far from the settlement there is the Durnaya gully , through which the Ukrainian Armed Forces still retain the possibility of supply.





▪️In the Ugledar direction, Russian units continue to storm Novomikhailovka from both sides. On the northern flank, the attack aircraft made significant progress along the O0531 highway, gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the dairy farm.

