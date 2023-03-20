RFK Jr. (Pt 2): The Pandemic Simulations That Foreshadowed Our New Reality | EPOCH TV

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Part 2): The Pandemic Simulations That Foreshadowed Our New Reality | EPOCH TVAmerican Thought Leaders with JAN JEKIELEK

Previously, in part one of my interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., founder and chief legal counsel of the Children’s Health Defense, we discussed glaring conflicts of interest in our health agencies and what he describes as a coup-d’état against American democracy and the Bill of Rights.

Now in part two, he explains how U.S. government tools developed for influencing overseas populations were deployed on Americans.

We also take a look at the string of pandemic simulations conducted in the last few decades—detailed in his book “The Real Anthony Fauci”—and the eerie similarities he discovered.

What does Kennedy think about allegations the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy?

And at a time when many have lost faith in the American system, how do we restore power to the American people and rekindle American ideals?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-part-2-from-event-201-to-dark-winter-the-pandemic-simulations-that-foreshadowed-our-new-reality_5116490.html