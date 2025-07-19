Summer Garden Update: Critters, Crops, & Delicious Treats!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, summer is in full swing, now that our rainy season is over. But the battle against invading critters and insects continues; I lost some beautiful tomatoes this week…but more are on the way. The okra is growing very well and the mini-tomatoes should produce a bumper crop soon. I bought an interesting melon this week from a mobile green grocer, hopefully a preview of the melons I’m growing now in the grow room. I got a small but good harvest of my May Queen potatoes. And in the kitchen I made an apple up-side-down cake and some real peach-chocolate chip ice cream. Join me and Haru for a week in review!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll