How to ‘boost’ your immune system to fight coronavirus - Which?

Boosting your immune system has never felt so important. While it won’t stop you from getting Coronavirus, it can help your body fight it.Here Which? reporter Lucia Ariano interviews Philip Calder, professor of nutritional immunolgy at Southampton University to find out how the immune system does this and what you can do to support its vital role.For more expert advice visit Which.co.ukSubscribe to make sure you never miss out on our reviews and advice:Looking for the latest product reviews and advice? You're in the right place. Which? has been championing the cause for consumers since 1957, asking probing questions of businesses and manufacturers, and pursuing the answers that put you in the driving seat.Reviews You Can TrustWhich? has more than 1.3m members and supporters, making us the largest independent consumer body in the UK. Our commitment to providing unbiased advice to consumers is at the heart of everything we do. So from choosing a TV, mobile phone, new car, or holiday, to managing your personal financial needs, we’re always on your side.Completely IndependentThe unique thing about Which? is that we are completely independent. This means we work entirely on behalf of you – so you can rest assured that you're getting the very best advice available. Which? works for you reviewing products and services, so that you make the best purchase decisions for your needs.